Delaware State Police report one person was killed in a fatal car crash near Selbyville Thursday morning.
It happened just after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of McCabe Road and DuPont Boulevard (US 113).
Troopers say a Honda Civic was travelling westbound on McCabe and apparently failed to stop at a stop sign - travelling into the path of an oncoming Toyota Rav-4.
The driver of the Honda, a 28-year-old man from Frankford was killed. Police were withholding his name until next of kin was notified.
Two people in the Rav-4, both from Rockaway, NJ were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for about three hours for cleanup and an investigation.