Delaware State Police are investigating a single vehicle accident Saturday, January 14, 2023, that took the lives of a 28-year old man and a three-year old girl - his young daughter.
The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on Roxana Road east of McCrary Road.
Investigators from the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit say the driver of a pick up truck was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve.
The pick up ran off the roadway, repeatedly overturned, hit a small tree, a parked pick up truck, and then a garage.
Neither the driver nor the child were properly restrained according to police.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver died at the hospital. Both are from Selbyville. Delaware State Police Monday identified the victims as Harvey Justice, 28, of Selbyville, Delaware and his 3-year-old daughter Elleigh Blaine.
The road was closed for seven hours while the crash was investigated.