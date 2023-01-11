A Millsboro man is under arrest on a variety of charges including DUI, resisting arrest, and attempting to steal a truck.
Delaware state troopers say Richard Mullins, 27, crashed the SUV he was driving early Wednesday morning into a construction vehicle parked on the shoulder of John J. Williams Highway.
According to police, Mullins then attempted to steal another construction vehicle, but a workman removed the keys before he could drive away.
Mullins was later found by police running down the highway. Troopers say they had to use a stun gun in order to finally take him into custody.