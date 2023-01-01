Delaware State Police have identified the man who was killed in a pedestrian accident last Friday night in Lewes as Joseph Francisco, 62, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.