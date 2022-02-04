The 31st Special Olympics Lewes Polar Bear Plunge will take place Sunday afternoon on the shoreline of Rehoboth Beach.
The fundraiser for Special Olympics Delaware returns to an in-person format, after COVID-19 forced last year's event to be completely virtual, although that does remain an option in 2022.
Since the inaugural event in 1992 at Cape Henlopen State Park, over $13 million has been raised, including a record $1,018,000 during the last in-person event in 2020.
The "Polar Bears" are challenged with raising at least $75 for the honor of jumping into the Atlantic Ocean, which is roughly in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Some people go all the way under, some to their waists, and some get their feet wet and realize getting back to a warm towel is more important.
The event takes over Rehoboth, with many businesses opening up specifically for the weekend, giving it a summer-like vibe, even if you're wearing a few extra layers.
There is also a 5K race planned for Saturday at 10 a.m., sand sculpting from 10-3, and a restaurant chili contest/crawl going from 2:30-5:00.
COVID will take some effects. There will be no Fire & Ice and Apres Plunge Parties this year, and typically the Sussex YMCA opens up its showers, but they have not recovered their full schedule since the pandemic, and close at noon on Sundays.
In addition, masks will be required at all inside venues, including tents.
You can learn more about the Polar Bear Plunge at their website, you can still register for the event on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.