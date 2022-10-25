State officials want to hear from you about the proposed expansion plan for a biogas facility in Seaford.
Officials will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday evening (10/26) to get feedback from local residents.
The Bioenergy Devco facility is looking to increase the amount of organic waste it accepts. Byproducts from the process would include pipeline-grade renewable natural gas (RNG) and digestate, which would be dewatered and is proposed for use in the adjacent compost facility – or to be marketed in the future as a soil amendment that can be turned into compost.
You must pre-register to comment.
More details can be found online on the Bioenergy Devco public hearing webpage.