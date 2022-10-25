State officials want to hear from you about the proposed expansion plan for a biogas facility in Seaford.

Officials will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday evening (10/26) to get feedback from local residents.

The Bioenergy Devco facility is looking to increase the amount of organic waste it accepts.  Byproducts from the process would include pipeline-grade renewable natural gas (RNG) and digestate, which would be dewatered and is proposed for use in the adjacent compost facility – or to be marketed in the future as a soil amendment that can be turned into compost.

You must pre-register to comment.

More details can be found online on the Bioenergy Devco public hearing webpage.

