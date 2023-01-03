Members of Sussex County Council and county row officers were sworn into office during a ceremony held in Georgetown on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Newly elected Mark Schaeffer, Cynthia Green and Douglas Hudson took their oaths of office.
County Councilmen Douglas Hudson of Dagsboro and John Rieley of Millsboro, both of whom won re-election in 2022, were sworn in as well.
Following the ceremony, the council selected Vincent to remain as its president - his 13th consecutive year, while Councilman Rieley was chosen as vice president.
Alexandra Reed Baker of Harbeson was sworn in as the County’s new Recorder of Deeds, replacing Scott M. Dailey, while Greg Fuller Sr. of Lincoln was sworn in as the new Register of Wills, replacing Ellen Magee. Also taking his oath of office for another four-year term was re-elected sheriff, Robert T. Lee.
Council also approved J. Everett Moore Jr. to re-appointment as County Attorney. Mr. Moore serves at the pleasure of the County Council as the elected body’s chief counsel. Meantime, staff from the Moore & Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze law firms will represent the Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Commission respectively as assistant county attorneys.