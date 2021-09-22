Residents in Sussex County are a bit overwhelmed.
Folks gathered along Georgetown Circle Tuesday to get the attention of county and local leaders about the recent increase in population.
According to ABC-47, people made it clear that they even have problems with simple things like scheduling doctors appointments.
County leaders say they have a project in the works to help fix all of the congestion.
County leaders are welcoming input from the public to find ways to make things less stressful for everyone.