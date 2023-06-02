A 16-year-old girl has turned herself in to Delaware State Police to face charges in connection with a fight outside the graduation ceremonies at Sussex Central High School.
A warrant was out for her arrest.
She was charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct, and after arraignment she was released to a parent.
A 15-year-old girl and her 48-year-old mother reported their injuries to state police following the fight Tuesday, and a 29-year-old Millsboro man surrendered and was charged with offensive touching and disorderly conduct.
Police say neither of the girls is a student at Sussex Central.