The Music School of Delaware is opening a satellite campus in Seaford.
The expansion was made possible after the school agreed to take over operations for Seaford Music and Education Institute.
“As owner of Seaford Music and Education Institute for the past four years, I am pleased to announce that The Music School of Delaware has agreed to take over operation of the Institute," Howard Greene said. "This is an exciting step, and I'm confident it will be good for the Seaford community.” Greene plans to remain closely involved as a key faculty member and advisor."
Mary Jane Vanvestraut was appointed Associate Dean. “I am beyond thrilled to be working with Howard to keep music accessible and excellent for all in the Seaford community," Vanvestraut said.
The Seaford Satellite is located at 308 E Stein Highway in Seaford. The school plans to increase the studios of the current teachers, as well as add Early Childhood classes, summer programs and ensembles.
The school is offering financial support and scholarships to students. Lessons can be scheduled by calling the Milford Branch at (302) 422-2043 or at www.musicschoolofdelaware.org.