(Laurel, DE) -- Three men are now under indictment for murder in the shooting death of a Laurel high school student.
Eighteen-year-old Corey Mumford was killed back in April at the Wexford Village Apartments.
Jhalir Henry, 27, of Delmar; Donregus Holland, 28, of Hurlock, MD; and Shyheem Latham-Purnell, 21, of Laurel were indicted on June 26th by a Sussex County grand jury.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the charges today, saying that Mumford "was stolen by senseless gun violence."
She added that her office "will not rest until we bring these men to justice."