An unidentified man was killed when his car was hit head-on by a tractor-trailer in Laurel.
Delaware State Police said in a news release that a 2017 Nissan Sentra was heading east on Laurel Road at around 11:14 p.m. Friday. A westbound tractor-trailer crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the front of the Nissan, according to the news release.
Investigators said the driver of the Nissan wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was being withheld until family members could be notified.
The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured, police said.
Laurel Road was closed for more than four hours as police investigated the crash and cleared the road, the news release said.