A short standoff in Sussex County ended with a gunman wounded Friday night.
Michael Bartie's girlfriend called 911 to report a domestic dispute at her home on Crab Alley East in the Potnets Creekside development in Long Neck, Delaware State Polilce said.
Bartie's girlfriend reported Bartie had been drinking, had armed himself with a rifle, was putting on body armor and had locked himself in a bedroom with the couple's 9-month-old son.
Bartie's girlfriend was able to leave the house safely, and while police negotiated with him, Bartie threatened there'd be a shootout.
Roughly 35 minutes after the 911 call, Bartie came out of the house with his rifle and a flashlight, and fired two shots at police before a trooper wounded him.
Bartie's in prison, and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury-- the trooper who wounded him is on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy, and the boy's been returned to his mother.