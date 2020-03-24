Sussex County medical care facilities received a bounty of supplies with which to combat novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Sussex Technical School District announced March 24, 2020, that they were donating "8,800 gloves, 35 surgical gowns, 30 personal protective gowns, five biohazard protective kits, seven boxes of alcohol wipes, 23 bottles of hand sanitizer, 10 boxes of masks, 11 boxes of thermometer covers, sanitizer wipes," and an assortment of other supplies, which were otherwise going unused, to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford and Beebe Healthcare in Lewes.
“In this fight, everyone has to do their part. For Sussex Tech, that means supporting our front-line nurses and doctors here in our community,” said Sussex Tech Superintendent Stephen Guthrie. “We know these extra supplies will go to a life-saving cause. Sussex Tech has educated local medical professionals for the last six decades, and we stand behind them all the way.”
The donations came from both the high school and the adult education health professions programs, as well as the high school nurses’ staff.