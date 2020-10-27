Both a Sussex Tech staffer and student have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
Acting Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carson announced the cases in his school community on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, but unlike when two staff members tested positive earlier this month, there was no announcement of a school shutdown for cleaning.
The school has yet to transition into a hybrid model.
Just like in the October 9 letter, Carson said both infected people "practiced proper social distancing and mask-wearing protocols while on campus," and neither will return to Sussex Tech until cleared by the Division of Public Health.
Sussex Tech was closed on October 12 and 13 to deal with the initial cases.
The school is still operating under a remote learning model, with limited voluntary in-person sessions being made available for students with advance notice.