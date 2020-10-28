Sussex Tech will close their campus on Thursday and Friday, including not playing their football game this weekend, due to a third COVID-19 positive test this week.
The school reported a staff member tested positive Wednesday, after receiving word that a student and staff member had done so on Tuesday.
The school elected to close its campus on Thursday and Friday for a deep cleaning, similar to what they did earlier this month.
As a result, their game Friday night at Polytech will not be played.
They become the second football program to lose a game due to a COVID-19 case. Woodbridge lost three games after their campus was shut down last Friday due to several cases reported by the school.