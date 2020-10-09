Sussex Tech
Sussex Tech/Facebook

After two staff members tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, Sussex County Vocational Technical School District officials announced Friday afternoon the campus would be closed for two days to undergo a "deep cleaning."

Officials said campus would close Monday, October 12, 2020, and Tuesday, October 13, to allow for the cleaning, before reopening to in-person classes Wednesday. Classes and meetings would still be held virtually during the campus shutdown. 

Those who had been in contact with the teachers--who were reportedly following appropriate social distancing guidelines while on campus--have been notified, and all families are encouraged to monitor students or symptoms. 

