After two staff members tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, Sussex County Vocational Technical School District officials announced Friday afternoon the campus would be closed for two days to undergo a "deep cleaning."
Officials said campus would close Monday, October 12, 2020, and Tuesday, October 13, to allow for the cleaning, before reopening to in-person classes Wednesday. Classes and meetings would still be held virtually during the campus shutdown.
Those who had been in contact with the teachers--who were reportedly following appropriate social distancing guidelines while on campus--have been notified, and all families are encouraged to monitor students or symptoms.