Delaware State Police are investigating two recent burglaries at a swim club in the Mill Creek area.
Evidence of the crimes was discovered on the mornings of July 18th and July 20th at the Oakwood Valley Swim Club off Kirkwood Highway.
In the first incident, a lockbox was damaged and money was taken. In the second burglary, a door was damaged and several items were stolen.
Both of the incidents occurred during hours when the pool was closed.
State Police had no information about suspects, and surveillance images were not available. Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-834-2620 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.