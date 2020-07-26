When summer temperatures soar, we often think how nice it is to cool off by jumping into a pool, but if you're a parent with young children, what should be a refreshing pastime could turn tragic if you're not careful.
Parents often think youngsters will be fine in inflatable pools with only a few feet of water, said Stu Gelbord, owner of the British Swim School of Greater Philadelphia.
"So you put a child in a 2-or 3-foot pool, they can handle themselves, they can doggie-paddle, but you know what, unfortunately, you turn away for a moment--it takes just a few seconds for something to happen, and there may not be a lot of noise, it can be silent," aaid Gelbord.
Gelbord said drowning is the number one cause of accidental death for young kids, and parents need to set and maintain strict rules to keep the urchins safe.
"Teach your children--tell your children,'never, never go in the water alone.' Unless there's an adult supervising you or there's someone with you, never go in the water alone. It's real(ly), real(ly) basic--always be with a buddy, always be with a parent," said Gelbord.
Gelbord said young kids often think they're good swimmers, but aren't, and drowning can happen so quickly and silently an adult or older child supervising youngsters can't afford to be distracted even for a short time.