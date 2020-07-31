Beach-goers can safely swim at Rehoboth Beach again, at least when it comes to water quality.
DNREC lifted a swimming advisory for the ocean beach along Rehoboth Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, after water quality tests showed bacterial levels had returned to below advisory level status.
The advisory was issued Thursday and only lasted about 24 hours. State environmental officials say the higher-than-usual bacteria levels were likely tied to rainfall Tuesday.
Hurricane Isaias will bring moderate rip currents to the Delaware beaches Saturday with a significant increase expected Sunday into early next week.