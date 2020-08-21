The second Recreational Swimming Advisory of the summer along Rehoboth Beach ended just as quickly as one in July.
DNREC officials report a water quality test taken Thursday saw bacteria levels in the water return below the advisory level.
DNREC said in a statement that the high level of the tests, which both took place at its Rehoboth Avenue measuring location, likely were the result of heavy rainfall, with the bacteria coming from the gut of animals.
Thursday's test brought the level to 5 enterococcoi colonies per 100ml, after registering a 556 count on Wednesday.
An advisory was posted in July when levels were tested at 231, and just like this time, it went back to 5 the next day.
The year-to-date mean at that recording station is 10 colonies per 100ml.
Both times, separate recording stations in Rehoboth at Queen Street and Virginia Avenue were at acceptable levels.