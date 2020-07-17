Velda Jones-Potter has withdrawn from the Wilmington city treasurer's race, where she was the incumbent, to run for mayor on July 17, 2020 -- the final day to to file for public office in Delaware.
Jones-Potter is running as a Democrat against incumbent Mayor Mike Purzycki. Former city councilman Justen Wright also filed to run for the office earlier in the week. Purzycki only filed his re-election bid recently on July 9, 2020.
The Wilmington City Council president's race also got more crowded this past week.
On deadline day, Councilman Trippi Congo filed for the office, giving up his at-large seat. Ex-longtime state Senator Bobby Marshall, who's also unsuccessfully ran for mayor in the past, also filed for the seat earlier in the week.
They face incumbent Hanifah Shabazz and Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon, who's also giving up her at-large seat to run for president.
Wilmington 5th District Councilman Vash Turner filed to run for treasurer after Jones-Potter withdrew. He faces DaWayne Sims, whose LinkedIn profile describes him as a treasury implementation project manager for Citi Bank.
Former State Rep. Charles Potter, who lost his re-election bid to former Wilmington City Councilman Nnamdi Chukwuocha, will run for one of the open Wilmington City Council at-large seats. Incumbent Loretta Walsh filed to run for an eighth term for her at-large seat last week.
Also running for at large, former Wilmington City Councilwoman Maria Cabrera, Robert Oliver, and Arisa White. Elder Ty Johnson, who founded Churches Take a Corner, also launched his second bid for a Wilmington City Council at-large seat. He ran unsuccessfully in 2016.
The Republican primary for governor has one less candidate. Neil Shea withdrew Thursday from the race. State Senator Colin Bonini, state Senator Bryant Richardson, Sussex County attorney Julieanne Murray, David Graham, David Bosco, and Scott Walker.
John Carney is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Additionally, longtime New Castle County Clerk of the Peace Ken Boulden withdrew from his re-election bid on July 14, 2020, to run for state representative in the Middletown area, only to withdraw from that race on deadline day. Boulden's chief deputy Lisa Darrah is running for Clerk of the Peace unopposed.
The Delaware Democratic Party held a virtual convention, announcing endorsements of incumbents in statewide races. The party also endorsed incumbent County Executive Matt Meyer who faces Democratic challenger Maggie Jones. They also voted to endorse Ciro Poppiti over incumbent Karen Hartley-Nagle in the county council president's race, which sees several candidates, including Democrats Monique Johns and Ajawavi Ajavon. Independent Brian Whitaker is also running.
The Delaware Democratic Party did not endorse anyone in the Wilmington mayor's race or the Wilmington City Council president's race.
To see a list of candidates running in the primary election on September 15, 2020, click here.
Here's a list of candidates who are unopposed in the primary and will run in the General Election on November 3.