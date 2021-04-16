All National Parks in the United States will be free on Saturday, as the National Park Service begins a week-long celebration of National Parks Week.
Delaware's only National Park, First State National Historical Park, does not charge admission at any of its locations, so if you're looking to save some money while celebrating, here are some potential places where you could get a hike with less than a 2-hour drive from at least some point in Delaware.
Assateague Island (Maryland/Virginia) - Just south of Ocean City, Maryland sits the next island and its famous ponies. Normally it costs $25 to take a vehicle into the park for a 7-day pass at the Maryland side, and there is a $10/day option from the Chincoteague, Virginia entrance. It might not be swimming time yet, but a beach hike almost assuredly will come with a chance to catch one of the wild ponies.
Chesapeake & Ohio/Great Falls (Maryland/Virginia) - Northwest of Washington is where a series of waterfalls and locks help calm the Potomac River before it settles down into the District of Columbia. Take the Olmsted Island Trail to pass by a series of pathways for the Potomac, and you might even see a kayaker trying to fight upstream. The views are even better on the Virginia side.
Harper's Ferry (West Virginia) - At 2:04 from Newark, it just exceeds the guidelines for the travel, but the park at the split of the Potomac into the Shenandoah includes several hikes including through town where you can grab lunch, or cross into Maryland and head up the Maryland Heights Overlook where the difficulty is made up for with a spectacular view of the town, rivers, and surrounding mountains. Give yourself 4-6 hours and plenty of water if you want to try that climb though.
Other National Parks with hikes worth considering that don't charge entry fees include Gettysburg and Valley Forge in Pennsylvania.
National Parks with entrance fees will also have them waived on the following days:
- August 4 - One-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- August 25 - National Park Service Birthday
- September 25 - National Public Lands Day
- November 11 - Veterans Day