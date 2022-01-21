Nonprofits across the state are going to see an influx of more than a quarter-million dollars to help them better provide services to residents, thanks to the latest round of grants issued through the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF).
"This current round of grants we've just issued--a little over $267,000--is going to 16 different organizations up and down the state," said DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay. "What's so exciting about it is...in our communities, the social infrastructure is an essential part. We think about the government, we think about the private sector, and then the social sector is where we help people with the wide variety of things they need. It involves volunteers, it involves individual contributions, and it involves grants from people like us, to help make sure that there's a meaningful infrastructure."
This round of funding, which to be exact is $267,061 in 2022, will go to organizations investing in infrastructure through capital projects, all with a focus of better providing their individual services to the people of the First State. The grants issued run between $2,000 and up to $25,000 each for any number of projects.
Comstock-Gay said said a volunteer committee of "literally dozens of people" reviewed all of the applications they received, and the DCF conducted virtual site visits this year to inspect the needs of each applicant and the review the number of people each project would help to find those that would have the greatest impact on the greatest number of people.
"Depending on the round, we usually get applications from at least two times as many as we're able to fund, sometimes three or four times. This time it was about three times more organizations than we were able to fund," he said. "That's the downside, because I would say that our volunteers--and I certainly feel this way--every one that comes in, I can get excited about, and every one that comes in represents hard work, passion, and mission focus by people who care in the community. So the sad part of this job is we can't fund them all."
The projects selected for this year included:
- Wilmington Library - $15,000, for expansion of the North Branch Library into an adjoining building
- Delaware Museum of Natural History - $19,864, for construction of a Respite Room, a dedicated, calming space for visitors with sensory challenges and developmental disorders
- Music School of Delaware - $20,000, to replace the roof and patch the interior ceiling of the concert hall
- CityFest - $10,000, for construction of The Urban Artist Exchange, a creative placemaking project
- Delaware Guidance Services - $14,262, to complete critical exterior and interior building repairs at Lewes location
- Mom’s House Inc. Of Dover - $19,500, to achieve a safe outdoor recreation space with a new ramp and updated decking
- One Village Alliance - $20,000, to secure a safe haven space for Wilmington’s first Urban Wellness Center with the installation of perimeter doors, lighting, cameras and security fencing
- Exceptional Care for Children - $7,213, to update current kitchen refrigeration and freezer storage
- Milton Community Food Pantry - $20,000, for new property that will be usable for full storage and refrigeration once a new septic system has been installed
- Ronald McDonald House - $11,900, for updating key fob system for resident rooms
- Delmarva Community Services - $20,000, for construction of three ramps in two newly purchased homes
- First State Squash - $10,000, to support purchase of a new facility allowing FSS to grow the community they serve
- Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware - $20,000, to replace windows and insulation
- Georgetown Presbyterian Church - $19,322, for basement updates including waterproofing, bathroom and accesibility
- EDGE for Tomorrow - $20,000, to cover costs for asbestos tile removal and new flooring installation
- Catholic Ministry to the Elderly – Marydale Retirement Village - $20,000, for new security system and materials to build a new storage unit
While the organization has issued over $7 million through its capital grants program since 1989, each year the DCF awards anywhere between $15 million and $30 million through all of their different funds, Comstock-Gay said.
"This program is a particularly exciting one because, frankly, there's not a lot of money available for capital campaigns and capital grants to nonprofits," he said. "So we feel very strongly about the importance of this particular one...Our communities work when, among the many other things we do, we help take care of each other. We're just privileged to be able to work with generous donors and passionate people in organizations."