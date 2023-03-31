Cristina Kalesse's husband Rob died in 2020 at the age of 43 from metastatic lung cancer. He never smoked, but he had previously beaten Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
This week, the assistant principal at Alexis I. du Pont Middle School joined with over one hundred other advocates, for Lung Force Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.
The lobbying effort with lawmakers is aimed at increasing the amount of support for people to get access to screening and treatment for lung cancer, along with bolstering funding for research to eradicate the disease.
Kahlesse said after Rob received his diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer, he refused to give in.
"Even facing that diagnosis he looked at me and he said 'well, we're going to fight. We're going to do everything that we can,' and he said 'if it's a year we'll make it a good year and we'll do what we can to fight this,'" said Kahlesse.
She has taken up the mantle.
"I think that's what I take with me," said Kalesse, "is that we, and he included me in that, and now that he's no longer with me I have to continue his statement that he made that we're going to fight for this."
In addition to sharing her story with the offices of Senators Carper and Coons, and Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester, Kahlesse said they also have a wish list including support and funding for Medicaid.
"Rob and I were fortunate that we had medical coverage through our workplaces but not everybody is afforded that," said Kahlesse.
Advocates are also looking for $11.6 billion in research funding for the Centers for Disease Control and $51 billion for National Institutes of Health.
Kahlesse is also concerned about the effects of vaping on young people.
"As a middle school assistant principal, I see 11-year-olds who are starting to vape. It horrifies me that at this young age, they are damaging their lungs," said Kahlesse. "If this continues we are going to face a new lung disease that we may not even understand how to fight or cure. The work of the American Lung Association will become exponentially more important as we see younger and younger people deal with lung disease."
Lung Force Advocacy Day was launched in 2016.