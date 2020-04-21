The Delaware Division of Small Business wants you to consider doing Takeout this Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and every Tuesday, to help support area restaurants and eateries during the coronavirus crisis.
The division launched the #TakeoutTuesday program as a way of drawing attention to the plight of many small businesses that have been adversely affected by the virus and social distancing regulations.
"Just about engaging people, letting them know the options out there," said Small Business Division Director Damian DeStefano. "Reminding them the dishes they love are available in a different way and trying to push people to get creative about how they go and enjoy those things."
It's as simple as getting takeout, taking a photo of your dish, and posting it on the Small Business Facebook page.
"Send it @DelawareSmallBusiness so we know you've entered and you're eligible to win a $25 gift card," said DeStefano.
The division even created a photo frame for the program featuring Caesar Rodney riding a horse and carrying a takeout bag.
DeStefano said it's been tough seeing their clients struggle during this time.
"They were doing great. Nothing they were doing was wrong and they were eeking a nice living out of their business, sometimes more, and now you have a lot of those folks who feel like their livelihoods are in jeopardy."
"And I think most people we speak with understand this," said DeStefano. "We've had to do what we do to preserve the health and safety of the public."
A bright spot DeStefano has seen is the way small businesses and eateries have stepped up to serve first responders and healthcare workers despite the business' own economic woes.
"Delaware, unlike many other states, just banded together as a state and it helped us get through this maybe a little bit better than some others."