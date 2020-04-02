Kurt Foreman, president and CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) joined Peter MacArthur on DelAWARE Thursday morning to discuss the results of surveys being conducted in Delaware and around the nation trying to gather data on how COVID-19 is impacting the economy.
"Obviously, having information, whether you're a public sector leader or a business membership organization, or even just companies in general, having the latest sense of what's going on is always helpful."
A national volunteer-driven undertaking was established to gather intel and feedback from companies about what they were experiencing, and try to track any changes as the situation presented by COVID-19 restrictions evolved. The surveys are conducted online, so a business owner just has to jump on the internet to provide information.
"The idea is just to get a quick pulse of where people are in their evolution of dealing with this."
Foreman said the questions were designed to be "easy to get through," because they understand a lot of focus is currently going to be placed on other areas, and there's not a lot of excess time to be spent on a lengthy survey.
"It tends to be fairly short. You know, 'Where are you?' 'Are your people able to work remotely?' 'If not, how many are, how many aren't?' Sort of, percentage-wise. Things like 'How long do you think your resources would last given current conditions?' That's not a static thing, that's going to evolve. Just a series of questions of where are they, are they closed, are they open? If they're open, how are they doing? That sort of thing."
It'll help the state track resources, like seeing which businesses have applied for "economic injury" with the SBA so they know where more money is needed to keep businesses thriving, and lets them know which businesses are maximizing the help available to them.
They had over 300 businesses complete the first round of surveys, and Foreman said a much high number looks like it will complete the second.
And the answers, while foreboding, weren't surprising. Food, entertainment, and accommodation industries were struck particularly hard, and almost all were reporting losses:
"Most people, 72%, said that their revenue had decreased, 90% saw a 'significant decline,' within the accomodation and food service, which fits with what probably all of us are hearing or would expect. It's more to give decision makers information so they can decide how to move forward. "
If you're a business looking to get involved in gathering data points, or you'd like assistance in finding avenues for support, visit ChooseDelaware.com for more information.