Tales of Hope | 'Somebody really cares': the New Castle County Hope Center is saving lives

"It sounds like, had you not found the Hope Center, there's a possibility you might not be here."
"Oh I didn't want to here. Nope, nope. Absolutely."
Russ Morris Jr. was working at Amazon and living in a rental property owned by his father when he found himself out of work and unable to continue staying at the family place.
He came upon the New Castle County Center through his connection with the Friendship House, a nonprofit organization that's partnered with the New Castle County Hope Center to house those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was going to the Friendship House to use the phone. My phone had gotten wet, and that's how it started. I met a couple people there, and they really seemed concerned with my questions, and they took the time to help me and to talk to me," he said.
They thought he'd be a good candidate to stay at the Hope Center, so he signed up.
"When I got here, of course, it's like, 'Man, I don't know.' But when I walked into the room, it was like, I was over the rainbow. It was so awesome, and I just couldn't believe it--that we're here."
But for Russ, it has nothing to do with how nice the building is. It's all about the people.
"These people, I don't know how they pick 'em, but they're so awesome and positive. I don't care what kind of problems you have, they're so willing to help you, and it's hard to find that because most people want to be negative towards you. They don't look at you like you're a bad person, and that helps you. Everyone I've dealt with has been awesome, totally awesome."
"I don't care how nice this building is, if the people weren't nice, and the people made you feel like you were lower than low, I would've been gone so quick. That's another reason I stay here."
The people at the center are the only reason Russ agreed to talk to WDEL in the first place.
"I'm so grateful and thankful for this, and that's why I agreed to talk to you, otherwise I would not come near you," he laughed. "...I'm really introverted."
Russ doesn't like to bother people, which can make asking for help a challenge. He said the stigma surrounding homelessness is real; he's felt its heavy burden.
"The stigmatism that goes along with it is pretty bad, but it seems like they don't hold it against you, and they give you that space where you can do something about it, to get you back in line, to get you where you're supposed to be."
Kim Eppehimer, executive director of the Friendship House, said the Hope Center is all about meeting people where they are.
"We had a gentleman here, in the very first couple of days, it didn't appear that he was sleeping in his room," said Eppehimer. "We kind of talked to him, I said, 'Hey, what's going on? Aren't you here?" He said, 'Yeah I was sleeping on the floor; the bed was too uncomfortable for me. I've been sleeping on the ground for years.' He literally couldn't get used to sleeping in a bed."
"And we have someone who sleeps in his tent in his room on his bed, and that's just his comfort because that's what he's been doing for 10 years," said Eppehimer. "You meet people where they are. And we let them--you want to have a tent on your bed? Great."
Before he came to the Hope Center, Russ was at one of the lowest points in his life.
"I was feeling horrible about myself to the point of I don't want to feel like this anymore, what's the best way to take me out."
For Hope Center staff, the focus became on meeting Russ at that low point and lifting him up. Russ could feel his spirits rising as the elevator made its ascent from the lobby to his room on the fourth floor.
He slept in a warm bed, had three square meals, and--more important than all of that--people to talk to him and help him chart a better path. That's when something inside him changed, and for the first time he felt:
"Man, somebody cares. Somebody really cares. These people do. I can see in their face and their eyes. They weren't just listening; they kept on me to keep in touch and keep coming back."
Thursday on Tales of Hope WDEL, you'll hear from one of the chief medical providers at the Hope Center, a doctor who donates her time and expertise, who says it's her calling to help serve the less fortunate.
--
If you or someone you love needs help, contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.8255