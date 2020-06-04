Rehoboth's Tanger Outlets will be closing at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, ahead of a possible candlelight vigil in the town Friday evening.
General Manager Amy Schnerr told WDEL via email they are making the move "out of an abundance of caution due to the risk of public protests, we have decided to temporarily close the Tanger Outlets location in Rehoboth at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5 for the safety of our guests, employees of our retail-partners, and Tanger employees."
Some stores in the Rehoboth area reportedly boarded up their storefronts earlier in the week ahead of a planned protest that had about 50 people, and no reported violence.
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and Women's March Sussex announced on Wednesday they were withdrawing their sponsorship of a candlelight vigil was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday.
Sue Nyden made the following comment on the Women's March Sussex - Delaware Facebook page:
"On June 1, I received a call from a member of the Georgetown community reporting that the NAACP had contacted her about their observations at the Dover riots the night before: those doing the rioting and looting were not from Dover and that their purpose appeared to be disruption and destruction. Based on this information and the concerns noted above, WMS-DE Steering Committee and the SDARJ Board each decided to withdraw organizational sponsorship of the Vigil. We did not demand or even ask that the Vigil be cancelled, we withdrew our sponsorship and responsibility for legal liability."
It is uncertain if an event or gathering will still take place, despite the lack of announced sponsorship.