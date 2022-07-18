Dover Police arrested a 26-year old city resident on Monday, July 18, 2022, in connection with a two alarm fire earlier this month at a Target store that was intentionally set.
Desmond Smith was arrested without incident at a residence on Whatcoat Drive around 11 a.m.
Dover Police and fire investigators developed Smith as a suspect based on physical evidence at the scene along with store surveillance footage.
Officials said Smith allegedly set the fire on July 10th as a diversion so he could steal a cart full of merchandise.
He's charged with arson, reckless endangering, shoplifting and criminal mischief, and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on 137-thousand dollars bail.