Emergency officials reported target practice in a farm field north of Middletown was the source of an explosion that could be heard across parts of New Castle County Sunday, November 21, 2021.
9-1-1 calls started coming in shortly before noon reporting an explosion in the Summit Bridge Road corridor.
Volunteer Hose of Middletown firefighters and deputies from the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office found that people had been doing target practice in a field about 500 yards west of Summit Bridge Road.
Fire officials said the group used a mixture referred to as a binary exploding rifle target and placed it next to an abandoned vehicle.
Using a long range rifle they detonated it, setting off the explosion heard across the area and spreading debris over nearly three acres of farm field according to the fire marshal's office.
Sources tell WDEL News the mixture used is commercially known as Tannerite, and up to 100 pounds of the product could have been used.
Tannerite Sports Outlet web site recommends the following for usage: Legal use of these targets is as a shot indicator ONLY. Do not mix over 2lb per shot.
The Delaware State Police bomb disposal team was called to the scene and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.
Officials say the individuals involved have been identified and charges are pending.
No one was hurt.