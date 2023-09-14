Delaware state Senator Nicole Poore said she receives plenty of complaints about how Delaware high schools sports are run, and she has convened a task force looking for potential major changes.
"If (DIAA) does not go forward in the way that it needs to to incentivize, to enhance, and to recruit athletes in the State of Delaware and support their families, then we are going to help you rearrange how it's going to look," the Bear-area Democrat said during the initial meeting of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Task Force Thursday.
The task force is expected to hold at least seven meetings through February analyzing transfer and eligibility waivers procedures, DIAA's staffing, regulations process, and finances.
Poore has been a vocal critic of DIAA since learning through her volleyball-playing daughter that Delaware's high school coaches were banned from coaching their athletes out of their sport's competition season.
She initially passed a Senate Concurrent Resolution in 2018 directing the DIAA to put together regulations allowing out-of-season coaching, but that led to a series of battles between the state agency and the Public Integrity Commission, that handles ethics complaints for public employees in Delaware.
The DIAA was then placed under examination by the Joint Legislative Oversight and Sunset Committee in 2021 and 2022, which focused on football divisional equity, eligibility waivers, and once again the out-of-season coaching issues that had not been resolved.
Sunset Committee Co-Chair Kyle Evans Gay introduced a 2021 bill that would have said that out-of-season does not violate the Code of Conduct ethics if the coach met the criteria of restrictions.
That bill never made it to a vote, but the DIAA ultimately passed a modified out-of-season coaching rule in 2022, however it remains limited due to concerns of the Public Integrity Commission, which has voiced concerns about public school employees being influenced if they are paid by potential members of their teams.
PIC's decision only affects public schools, but the DIAA has felt they need to keep equity by creating a rule covering their public and private members.
Poore said Thursday she felt the PIC's rulings were "a little sketchy on some of this", but then quickly went back to blaming the DIAA for not being able to overcome the ethics concerns, despite the backing of a survey showing that 60% of principals, coaches, ADs, and Superintendents have no problem with out-of-season coaching.
"I write a resolution giving the authority back to the DIAA expecting the group of adults who sat at the table would make the right decision for our students who have out-of-season coaching," Poore said.
DIAA Board President Doug Thompson, the father of a former Appoquinimink football player now playing for the University of New Hampshire, said he's been "miffed" by PIC's continuing resistance.
"I understand that, and I respect it, but respectfully I don't agree with it. Let the coaches coach, they want to build the bond with their students."
Legislating out-of-season coaching was far from the only concern Poore had about the DIAA.
She voiced concerns over the structure and approach of the DIAA's Board of Directors, which meets monthly, but has spent at times over 2-3 hours in private Executive Sessions trying to sort out individual cases of athlete eligibilities after transfers.
Delaware athletes are not permitted to transfer for strictly athletic reasons, but instead must prove the switch is into their geographically assigned public school, a court action, parental move, financial hardship, a vacancy opening at a previously-applied-to school, or if their current school is deemed unsafe.
Those criteria have proven to be controversial, and debates have been ignited as several transfers have led to one-vote margins among the DIAA Board, after new Executive Director David Baylor has taken a more aggressive approach to approving athletes for play before going to the board.
"I've issued more interim waivers since I've been there then the last two executive directors because I feel the kids deserve the opportunity to play."
Baylor is indicating he wants to have a discussion with the board on whether Delaware's transfer rules are too rigid for the current sports environment.
"We have not talked about a vision for this year. We have met the challenge of dealing with waiver hearings, and we barely make quorum because we spend so much time in waiver hearings."
He's indicated he will be more transfer-friendly.
"I'm rolling up my sleeves and I'm trying to throw out some of these regulations because for us to be effective and deliver service to parents and kids, it's not about some of this other stuff, it's about cutting through the regulations and some people are obstacles to those regulations, that's the candid conversation we need to have."
When asked who those people are by Poore, Baylor took an unnamed shot at Deputy Attorney General Laura Makransky, who has been serving DIAA and its board since before the pandemic began.
"The legal advice I've been getting is not, in my opinion, helping me do my job or provide the service to the people."
Makransky, nor any member of the Attorney General's office, was appointed to the committee, but that didn't stop Poore from questioning why DIAA is getting legal advice against the public's whims.
"Why are we not getting legal information that would help us move forward in best practices?"
Poore and Co-Chair Valerie Longhurst are permitted to appoint one additional member to the task force, so it's possible that slot could be taken by someone offering legal advice.
The staffing of DIAA was also addressed.
Currently, the DIAA only has three positions, which have all undergone changes this year.
Baylor took over as Executive Director after Donna Polk was fired in March.
Angel Prinos serves in the Coordinator of Interscholastic Athletics that was filled by Stephanie Mark and then Jed Bell, before they took athletic director roles at Ursuline and Milford, respectively.
There is also a DIAA Secretary position that has bounced around through several people in recent years, and has often served as the backbone for the two other positions.
Baylor said in his first two months, he's sorted out that the DIAA, which was founded in 2002 and put under the auspice of the Delaware Department of Education, has not grown as Delaware's school structure has expanded due to more charter and private schools.
"Historically this organization was not really well thought out when it was created. What you have is more schools, more students, but you never really changed the staff to address that."
He called for the DIAA to be provided one additional staffer to handle concerns from each county, which would then be filtered up to the Executive Director.
The task force had initial discussions on whether the DIAA also needs to hire someone to better handle their finances and dues structure.
DIAA currently charges middle schools $500, and high schools $750-1750 based on enrollment.
No one in the room could remember the last time the DIAA raised their fees, and there was also a question if there were any schools with outstanding debt, and if any had been assessed the 10% late fee.
The board itself will also be examined, as two members, including their Chairperson Doug Thompson, both are listed as having their terms having already expired, although DIAA regulations allow members to continue to service until the governor names a replacement.
Thompson has only technically been appointed to one of the two permitted three-year terms, so he would be eligible for a second term, but since he's been on the board since 2016, there could be a question on immediate eligibility.
There were also questions raised on if the board were receiving stipends, and whether some members are not attending meetings and may need to be replaced.
The task force will also look at DIAA's 24 standing committees, which cover all of their championship sports, along with Rules and Regulation, Sports Medicine, Sportsmanship, Awards, Student Athlete Development, and Officials.
330 volunteers make up those groups, but a discussion has been promised on whether some committees should be emphasizing getting newer members, or meeting more often to tackle other issues within their sports beyond just championships.
Individual sport concerns could also be addressed, as Boys & Girls Club of Delaware's area director Amber Hickman-Taylor said one reason many basketball players are leaving are a lack of opportunity to play, citing Pennsylvania's 30-game cap compared to the 20-game rule in Delaware, which limits opportunity for out-of-state competition in front of college scouts.
The DIAA Task Force will meet on the third Thursday of each of the next five months, starting with October 17 from 12-2 at the Collette Education Building in Dover, with virtual participation also being permitted.
34 states have their high school sports run by non-profits, like Pennsylvania's PIAA, which can create and modify their regulations faster than going through Delaware's public governmental system, which requires a 3-month process through the Registrar.
"I'm not saying that is the end-all, be-all, but that is definitely going to be a conversation for this committee," Poore said.
Poore also said she expects to write legislation based on the task forces' recommendations, and said "it will pass" before the end of the 2024 General Assembly session.
"What I do know is that in the state of Delaware we are not incentivizing, nor are we attracting, nor are we delivering what we need to deliver to the athletes in the state of Delaware."