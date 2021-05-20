"Those people who do not present a risk, you don't want to spend resources holding them. You don't want to interrupt their lives if you don't have to and they can continue to be potentially productive members of society while they're awaiting their trial," said Justice of the Peace Court Chief Magistrate Alan Davis. "But at the same time, those individuals who do present a significant risk to the public or to not appearing in court, you want to make sure that those individuals have all the sort of the bumper rails necessary to get them there."
A new task force has been established which will examine the bond process in the Delaware court system as it related to cases of domestic violence. Led by retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland, the task force aims to examine every aspect of Delaware's bond system to find ways to improve it, with the interests of domestic violence victims at the forefront.
"It's a very, very complicated area and [domestic violence] is just a piece of it, but I think that getting the public to understand that pre-trial decisions in Delaware, they're not 'lock somebody up or let them go,'" Davis said. "That's not what we do. We're making decisions based on a significant number of factors. The bail is not punishment. The release of or the holding of individuals pretrial is not supposed to be part of your punishment. It's supposed to ensure two things: that the person is going to show up for trial, and that they're not going to be a risk to the public. So it's a pretty delicate balance when you're dealing with that, and the right to be presumed innocent at the pre-trial stage."
Holland will lead representatives from each of the courts that deal with bond issues--the Justice of the Peace Court, the Court of Common Pleas, Superior Court, and the Family Court--along with representatives from the Office of Defense Services, which is the public defender, the Attorney General's Office, members of the victim's community from the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council and the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and representatives from the General Assembly.
"I led Delaware's bail reform process-- actually I've gone through multiple reforms--but even the groups who are advocating significant changes to bail reform or bail issues, typically they're not suggesting that people should get out," he said. "What they're saying is we should hold the right people, because bail reform is not about the release of individuals who present a risk. Bail reform has always been a balanced approach."
The task force has a target date of September 1, 2021, to provide its recommendations for reform, and will examine issues beyond the monetary.
"When you're making a pre-trial determination, you not only want to consider whether a monetary bond would keep the public safe, but very often, other conditions can can afford you the same amount of protection," Davis said. "For instance, an individual might be referred to pre-trial services for monitoring in the pre trial period. Obviously, No Contact orders and No Locate orders and things of that sort are pretty much standard, especially in [domestic violence] cases. Some combination of conditions other than monetary bail might be useful, but monetary bail is obviously a tool in the toolbox, and is one that will certainly be considered by this taskforce."
You can read the full establishing order here: