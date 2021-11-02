Tastykake is recalling some of its sweet treats.
The Food and Drug Administration said the voluntary recall, announced Oct. 31, from Flower Foods involves multi-pack cupcakes, including chocolate and creme-filled chocolate cupcakes as well as buttercreme-filled chocolate cupcakes.
The recalled products have "Enjoy by" dates of December 14th, 18th, and 21st.
The voluntary recall comes after the company said there's the possibility of the presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire in the cupcakes.
The company said no one's been injured.
The products are sold in Delaware and surrounding states.
Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Read more about the recall by clicking here.