Tatnall students celebrated a year-long process of getting ready for an Advanced Placement test by holding an art show Wednesday night.
Twenty-four students produced dozens of pieces of art from paintings to photographs to ceramics that will be on display at the school's Laird Performing Art Center through the end of the month.
Students from the AP Art & Design and Junior Portfolio programs are having their work showcased, including Kate McConnel, who plans to go to Tufts University on a double major, including art.
"Mine was about self-portraits, and how my identify has changed in how it's reflected in my self-portraiture. Throughout the year you create a bunch of pieces, 15, and you put them in the portal for the College Board and hope for the best."
Future University of Denver student Avery Brumfield had a collection of mountain photos on display.
"My art represents me, and that's what I'm going to do in the next four years when I go to college. I'm going to spend all of my time outside with the snow, so do what you love."
Brumfield said she expects art to become more of a hobby going forward, but said her work could help her in a future career.
"I want to be an elementary teacher, so obviously the creativity is going to play a role in that. I can definitely take my creative side and share that with my students."
Not only was the artwork on display, many of them were actually for sale, with proceeds going to benefit Tatnall's Visual Arts Program.