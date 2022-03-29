It has been 68 years since Roger Bannister broke one of sport's greatest barriers, but it still hasn't been replicated in the First State.
When the British-born miler ran 3:59.4 on May 6, 1954, it continued a steady progression of faster times that has pushed the current record to 3:43.13 by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.
In the time since Bannister first crossed that barrier, it's estimated that over 1,500 men -- the women's world record is 4:12.56 by Russia's Svetlana Masterkova -- have been able to join one of athletics' most elite clubs.
It's a group that includes Delawareans, including Kieran Tuntivate, who ran for Thailand in last summer's Olympics, and Tatnall alum Sam Parsons.
What they have in common with their fellow four-milers? None of them have done it in an official race in Delaware.
That's where Tatnall steps in with "The Delaware Mile Challenge", as they look to celebrate the installation of a new track (complete with video scoreboard) by making Delaware the 45th state to cross its own four-minute mile barrier.
Tatnall cross country coach Pat Castagno, who has coached several state champions and Division 1 athletes, said the goal is to create a festival atmosphere with several races on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
"While a Delawarean has done it before, it's never been done here. We want to do it here in our state. We want to bring a crowd, and get some energy around it."
The plan is for six races: Middle School, Masters (40+), Community Mile/Fun Run, Open (18-39), Elite Women's, and Elite Men's.
"The focus is to try to break the 4-minute mile, but we're having a very impressive elite Women's Mile as well, we're hoping they can go under 4:30," Castagno said.
A national field has been entered into the two Elite Fields, with prize money on the line.
Each of the two elite race winners will receive $2,500, with $2,000 for second place, $1,500 for third, $1,500 for fourth, and $500 for fifth.
There are also bonuses, with an extra $500 going to the winner of the men's race if it cracks the 4:00 barrier, and the women's heat if they lower the Delaware soil record of 4:45.84 set by Suzanne Girard of NC State in a meet at the University of Delaware in 1981.
If multiple people finish under those times, an additional $500 will be split among those eligible besides the winner.
According to their social media, there are currently four men with personal bests under 4:00 confirmed to run in the men's race, including Parsons.
There are also four women with PR's that would break Delaware's soil record, as well.
The event comes about 20 months after Tuntivate held an event at Saint Mark's hoping to crack Delaware's four-minute barrier. He did set Delaware's outdoor mile record, but it was in 4:01.1.
Castagno said he hopes the power of numbers works in Tatnall's favor.
"What they did last summer (2020) at Saint Mark's was cool, but it was one guy making an attempt. We're trying to put many people on the track who can go under 4 minutes, so that should be a fun thing to watch. I really hope Keiran can get in for that."
Running a four-minute mile requires averaging 15 mph, and Castagno said it isn't easy training.
"You have to build your aerobic and anaerobic power as a runner through years and years of training. You have to believe in your ability to run that fast that long, and do the right amount of training to put yourself in a position to run that fast."
Castagno said running keeps getting faster, and it's time for Delaware to join the four-mile club.
"Technology got better, training got better, shoes got better, tracks got better, and now more and more people have done it, but it's never been done in Delaware."
With some fleet feet in town, next Saturday night could be Delaware's night.
You can learn more about The Delaware Mile Challenge, and how to sign up for their races by April 7, at their website.