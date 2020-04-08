Tatnall's school motto "Omnia in Caritate" translates to "All Things in Love," and the school is trying to make sure the most important part of their family get to stay in place during the pandemic.

The school announced Wednesday it will make $1 million in funds available to help families who have been hit hardest by COVID-19, making sure their students can still go to the Greenville-area private school.

Tracking coronavirus WDEL's got you covered: For all of WDEL's latest novel coronavirus COVID-19 coverage, including a list of symptoms and important numbers, locations for confirmed cases, and stories relating to the pandemic, visit WDEL.com/news/coronavirus.

"We felt very strongly that with our motto 'Omnia in Caritate' that we treat our community as family. We're sometimes referenced as the family school. What do you do in a crisis? You take care of family," said Tatnall spokeswoman Page McConnell.

In a letter to the school's community, Board of Trustees President Stephen Marvin emphasized the need to help parents.

"Simply put, no student should leave Tatnall because of the impact of COVID-19 on his or her family. We want to do whatever we can to keep your child part of Tatnall regardless of the effects of this pandemic."

More than $340,000 of the fund has come from the Board of Trustees, with Cal and Jennifer Stempel along with the Ernest E. Stempel Foundation putting in a $150,000 kickstarter.

The $1 million is designated as short-term assistance for the current academic year, but McConnell said there's a chance the fund could also help students and faculty as they've transitioned to the virtual classroom.

"We do recognize that our Chromebooks and IPads are probably getting more use than they've gotten in a long time, and we'll probably need some replacements and some upgrades."

Article continues below advertisement

Tatnall's gesture mirrors a move by fellow private school Salesianum last week.

Salesianum to ensure students affected by COVID-19 layoffs can stay enrolled Salesianum School said it plans to support all of its families affected by COVID-19 layoffs,…

Unlike Salesianum, Tatnall is a pre-K through 12 grade school, with tuition ranging from $10,930 to $30,600.

McConnel said Tatnall was just looking to be proactive in a difficult economic time.

"We just want to be at the ready. If none of our families really need to take advantage of it, that's great news, but we want to be ready to be there to support our family and keep our students in their community, supported, learning, and growing."

As for the online learning, McConnel said they've set aside part of Wednesday as an extracurricular day.

"Wednesdays in our schedule will be not only be advisory time, but time for health and wellness with our nursing staff and on-staff school psychologist. We will have different clubs and affinity groups meeting."

Tracking coronavirus WDEL's got you covered: For all of WDEL's latest novel coronavirus COVID-19 coverage, including a list of symptoms and important numbers, locations for confirmed cases, and stories relating to the pandemic, visit WDEL.com/news/coronavirus.

Sports teams are also getting together virtually to go over individual drills, and be ready in case the schools are allowed to start competition on May 15, 2020.