More than two months have passed since Delaware's tax filing deadline, and an estimated 30,000 taxpayers are still waiting for their refunds.
2023 has been a complicated year at the Delaware Division of Revenue: new software, higher volume of returns, significant growth in requested refunds and some staffing challenges.
"We were really cautious in the beginning in releasing refunds because we wanted to make sure the right refund got to the right person and the right amount. So, it put us at a little bit of a backlog," Delaware Division of Revenue Director Kathy Revel said on The Rick Jensen Show.
Revel said there was about a 10% increase in requested refunds, and there were about 4% more individual returns. These and other circumstances may require manual, more detailed reviews of a return.
"It was like that perfect storm: a new software system and all of the other factors going into a tax filing season," Revel said.
Taxpayers are welcome to contact the director or the Delaware Division of Revenue with any questions or issues. Information is also available at www.revenue.delaware.gov
"We learned a lot this year, and next year we plan to improve that process so we're back to our normal processing time," Revel said.