The 152nd Delaware General Assembly begins this Tuesday, a two-year session with some newcomers and a few other changes.
The November election resulted in Democrats maintaining their edge of 26-15 in the House and growing their advantage in the Senate to 15-6.
What is on the minds of caucus leaders as 2023 begins?
Recently selected as House Minority (GOP) Whip, Representative Lyndon Yearick, R-Camden-Wyoming, Magnolia, South Dover said this year presents an opportunity to bring about meaningful property tax relief for Delawareans after years of budget surplus growth - even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We feel it's time to support our working Delawareans and we're going to advocate for some personal income tax cuts to have some additional dollars come back into working families' pocketbooks and wallets for what they have contributed," Yearick said. "We felt it was the right time a few years ago and it's absolutely a great time to do it right now."
Addressing the question, State Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark pointed out that the state rebated $300 to nearly everybody over age 18 and restored a $500 property tax credit for senior citizens. Sokola believes the sentiment may be more in the direction of "one-times."
"I'm open to ideas that are sustainable," Sokola said, adding that the volatility of revenue sources must always be considered.
Sokola also said the Democratic caucus wants to address housing affordability and improve tenants' rights. Also, as Delaware remains a popular destination for retirees, aging-in-place issues need a close review as well.
"It's getting to be a thing that's resulting in some challenges that we maybe didn't anticipate," Sokola said.
State Senate Minority (GOP) Leader Gerald Hocker, R-Ocean View said finding more recruits for law enforcement and fire departments (volunteer fire departments serve many Delaware communities) are major concerns, especially in Sussex County. He also said children are very vulnerable - which also leads into the education discussion.
"It's sad to read that Delaware has one of if not the largest cost-per-pupil to educate and is not getting results," Hocker said. "We need to get to the bottom of why we're not getting results."
The General Assembly convents Tuesday, January 10th at 2:00 p.m. All 62 lawmakers will be sworn in. Floor activity and legislative committees can be observed in person - also virtually by clicking here