A bank branch in Bear was robbed by a man who passed a note to a teller Wednesday, Delaware State Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, a man entered the TD Bank at 1001 East Songsmith Drive around 1:45 p.m. on October 7, 2020, and passed a note to a teller, who complied with the demands on the note and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect fled toward the Lowes parking lot on foot. There was no surveillance footage of the incident available, police said, but the suspect was described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, standing between 5'8" and 6'2" with an average build and wearing all dark clothing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.834.8436 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.