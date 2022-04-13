A new corporate-state partnership will bring workforce training to incarcerated individuals reaching the end of their sentence at the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution, to hopefully set those released up for better success and reduce recidivism.
A free, eight-week customer experience training pilot called CXWorks is headed to Baylor, and it will offer certifications applicable to contact center positions where companies address their customer service needs by phone, instant messaging, and other similar forms of communication.
Already succeeding in Nevada, where the program has graduated 160 people with a "greater than 90% job placement rate" since 2016, according to Tech Impact CEO Patrick Callihan, the program comes to Delaware to help women incarcerated in the First State thanks to a partnership between Callihan's company, Barclays--who also support the Las Vegas iteration--the Delaware Department of Education, and the Delaware Department of Correction.
"It's been very, very successful in Nevada, and so the idea was, could we replicate that here in Delaware--in particular, with folks in Baylor Correctional Facility who are nearing returning to citizenship," Callihan told WDEL. "The whole idea is, working with Department of Correction, Barclays and Tech Impact basically to put this program together since it's a pilot here right now, we want to see if we can be successful. The bottom line here is, we want to get people jobs. When folks are reentering society, we want to be able to connect them to meaningful employment. We believe that this program is set up for that."
While the Nevada program focused on helping younger individuals without degrees and immigrants gain access to technology skills, Delaware's program will be their first focusing on educating an incarcerated population.
The sustainability of a successful lifestyle relies on the skills necessary to function in a society, and the DOE's Teacher Supervisor at Baylor, Dr. Dwight BoNey, said academic accolades, degrees, and even college credits are always the "ultimate goal of prison education." But being able to communicate effectively in the everyday world is just as important as knowledge, he noted.
"Take all those skills, work with someone like Tech Impact who's going to help you with soft skills, help you develop a specific skill for your toolkit to make you more job-ready, to give them the skills necessary to transition into an employment position--It's exactly what you want," BoNey told WDEL. "That's our goal. We don't want them to sit here and stress over everything. I mean, we can't solve every problem. But if everybody can do their piece, and help out with mental health, help out with finding housing, and help out with finding jobs and training, it gets a little bit easier."
The first training class will feature six Baylor residents approaching their release date later in 2022, and all already possess a GED or are currently working to earn one. Upon release, Tech Impact staff will follow up to help them secure job placement in their community.
"Particularly during COVID, we're really not allowed to go into the center. What's happening now is this is being delivered remotely with our instructor in the evenings, so they go through a curriculum," Callihan said. "But they are also assigned to mentors and then they're provided some professional skills sessions as well with volunteers. So we actually have folks from Barclays who are going to help them develop their resume, we're going to help them write a cover letter, we're going to help them think about professionalism in the workplace."
Callihan also knows customer service, customer contact, and IT jobs can often be accomplished remotely, increasing the chances of successful employment for a newly free woman who wouldn't have to worry about transportation right away. BoNey was happy to see more collaboration in coming up with answers to everybody's questions.
"As people who are involved go from Level V into Level IV, or parts of probation, or even straight home, we can build those connections to say, 'Hey, these people are on the outside waiting for you. Make sure you make a connection to them, so that way you can hopefully pursue a new career and hopefully create an opportunity for advancement in that career," BoNey said. "That's what we're trying to do, but we can't do that on our own because DOE, we have our spot, DOC has their spot, Re-entry has their spot, probation--but just because we're all starting to kind of work together more and more, we're going to be able to really create the support system that people need as they transition back into society."
Companies interested in assisting the program can sign up to be a hiring partner here.