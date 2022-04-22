"Kids like to be cool around their friends," said Theo Nix over the high-pitched whirring of a nearby hovering drone. "But you can see it in their eyes. They lean in heavy toward you, watch you and listen to you and you can see them thinking 'Man, that is really cool.'"
Nix, CEO of Drone Workforce Solutions, was speaking from the library of Wilmington Friends School, his alma mater and the first stop on his tour of educational institutions around Delaware. He and now partner Ashlee Cooper will be visiting schools around the state as they look to build out Delaware's first-ever Drone Soccer League.
It was through Nix's efforts establishing a teen-focused drone program in Wilmington, funding by a grant from Mayor Mike Purzycki, that Cooper, CEO of Droneversity, heard of Nix and the good things he was doing to provide kids in the city with skills that would translate into relevant high-paying jobs in the future.
Cooper, an FAA safety rep and drone pro for Delaware, and a sitting member of the board of directors for the PA Drone Association, said through those connections, she heard about the attempts to establish a U.S. Drone Soccer League.
"I knew it was gonna be a great feat to try to do it by myself, she said. "I saw this as an opportunity to reach out and broaden and expand the opportunities and expose more kids to the industry and what's coming up. Particularly, I felt like we were a match made in heaven because in drone soccer, one of the requirements to have a team in drone soccers it has to be co-ed. No team can just be all boys. Having a background in STEAM, and being the 'only' in a lot of cases, particularly just being even the only woman, I wanted to have that representation of male and female to appeal and attract more students and more individuals, to drone soccer, in this case."
More than happy to be involved with establishing an entire league in Delaware, Nix said the appeal of something so fun should make the task an easy one, but he also continually points back to his consistent messaging that kids learning these skills now could eventually find jobs in a $1 trillion industry--even before college, which could then help them pay for the pursuit of degrees in higher education.
"If we could get 50 kids to start off with in 2022, and do it throughout the year because it's indoors, I think that would be a great start," he said. "We're building a league. That's why we're going to different schools. Just like you have football and baseball and soccer, schools will have these drone soccer teams as well, and compete against each other for a chance to go to the nationals."
Drone soccer itself is only just being established in the country, so Cooper and Nix are on the cutting-edge of the latest developments in the field and have a chance to get Delaware in on the ground floor of what has all the potential to become a wildly popular--and lucrative--next big thing.
"To get started, you have to build that drone soccer ball; that's engineering. You have to repair it," Cooper said. "It's workforce development, it's career training, it's skills that are applicable to a multitude of jobs. Even programming--we all know coding and software development is a very lucrative opportunity. You're not going to be able to get around technology, no matter what you're doing...I feel like, Delaware being the First State, and bringing this to Delaware and the opportunities to have a team here that can compete, everyone is super excited."
The trailer for the launch of the league is available here:
Next steps include not just finding and training students to build out Delaware's league, but also securing enough resources to make the league logistically possible. That includes the fields on which the game is played--what Nix called "the cage"--and the 14 drones that will go inside it to compete.
Unlike a human soccer game, where players are passing a ball back and forth, in drone soccer, all 14 drones are simultaneously attempting to both get through the opponents goal while defending their own. That will also require coaches to teach strategy and referees to call the matches.
As Nix made his pitch, Friends' Director of Capital and Endowment Giving Monty Harris, who oversaw the presentation for students, said he too could see the rapt attention of students present.
"I was very aware of the reaction and, really, the attention of the students. It was evident to me that this is something that they 'get,' that they understand this world of technology with, certainly, drones, they probably do some coding themselves. It's out of my league--I didn't use a computer in college--but it seemed to resonate with the students," he said. "I think it makes sense, in terms of getting involved with an esport...because it's probably more 'play,' yes, but there's a lot of teamwork and there's the technical stuff you have to master, and what a great introduction to potentially a career."
Those interested in signing up for the Delaware Drone Soccer League can reach out to Edwina Bell at 302.690.6679 or apply directly online at www.dwsdroneschool.com.