A program at Wilmington's Howard High School of Technology has taken a step forward in tech, as it attempts to turn out more candidates for openings in Delaware's financial services, insurance and banking industries.
Howard's Academy of Finance and Business is one of 14 career areas that all freshmen are exposed to, and can pursue in their following three years if they are interested in a career path. Now, it is equipped with upgraded monitors and other technology features important to this fast-moving field for tracking data and stock markets as well as inviting in professionals for virtual discussion and interaction.
"What we have found is that interactive, project-based learning is the best way for our students to learn," Howard High School Principal Kyle Hill said. "On a given day at the Academy of Finance, they may be hosting Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, or they may be hosting different local businesses, whether in person or via Zoom or Teams."
State Senator Darius Brown and Representative Stephanie T. Boulden helped to secure grant funding for the improvements, which also included new office furniture for the Howard program. Brown is a graduate of Howard.
The room, with its tickers and monitors, offers just a small taste of what it might be like on a trading room floor for example.
"We're breaking beyond just the business-technical mindset here, and we wanted them to 'feel' like they were on that floor," New Castle County Vocational-Technical School District Superintendent Dr. Joe Jones said. "They want them to feel like they understand what's really going on in terms of the ebb and flow of the market. That's what we're trying to do."
Hill also said exposure through the Academy can provide a solid grounding in financial literacy, whether or not a student is interested in a career path.
"It's definitely something that is practical for everyday use, but also it's advanced in a sense. If they do choose to pursue a career in business, they are receiving exposure to key concepts that most children don't learn until they get to college or until they are in a business world or running their own business," Hill said.