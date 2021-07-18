A 13-year-old boy was slightly hurt early Sunday morning when a man fired several shots toward his house after the teen's father answered the door.
A man rang the doorbell at the house in the 1200 block of Harrison Drive around 12:30 a.m., the boy's father answered and the gunman started to walk away, but then turned and fired, Dover police said.
One of the shots went through a wall and hit the 13-year-old, but the bullet had lost so much momentum that the boy only suffered a minor cut to his back--he was treated and released from Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.
There's no word on a suspect at this point, and police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Dover Police Department at (302)736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.