A fight at a downstate high school football game resulted in the arrest of 2 teenage boys Friday night.
The boys, ages 16 and 17, were fighting when they were approached by troopers working security at the Cape Henlopen-Sussex Central game, Delaware State Police said.
The 16-year-old charged at the cops, and the 17-year-old hit a trooper in the face as the two were being taken into custody.
Both teens were released to their guardians.
The 16-year-old was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and underage drinking, and the 17-year-old, in addition to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, was booked for hindering prosecution, offensive touching of a police officer and marijuana possession.