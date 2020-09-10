A 17-year-old juvenile was killed when he lost control of his vehicle while speeding and crashed into a tree, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, the teen was traveling in a Nissan Altima around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, when he lost control of the care in the area of Grubb and Foulk roads in Brandywine Hundred, left the roadway, and spun out into a tree.
He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with additional information on this crash should contact the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.365.8486 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.