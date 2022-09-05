A 17-year-old boy from Bear is in hot water with the law after he allegedly led a state trooper on a chase in a stolen SUV.
A trooper tried to pull over the silver 2019 Toyota Highlander on northbound Governor Printz Boulevard near Lea Boulevard Saturday night, but the driver had other ideas and sped away, Delaware State Police said.
The trooper gave chase, and the pursuit ended when the SUV plowed into a utility pole at the Philadelphia Pike/Rodman Road intersection.
All 4 occupants of the SUV--the driver, along with a 16-year-old boy from Wilmington, an 18-year-old girl from Wilmington, and an 18-year-old girl from Philadelphia--were injured, and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Inside the Highlander, the trooper found almost 199 grams of pot.
The driver was booked into the County Detention Center on charges including receiving stolen property, vehicular assault, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.