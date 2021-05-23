The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a one-car crash in the Dover area that killed a 14-year-old girl.
The car the girl and two other children were riding in was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Fast Landing Road near State Route 1 Saturday morning when the driver, a 35-year-old Dover man, lost control going around a curve, police said.
The car went down an embankment into a field, spun, hit a tree, overturned and hit several other trees before coming to a stop.
The 14-year-old was riding in the back without a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 13-year-old girl was thrown out of the car, troopers said.
The 13-year-old and a third rear-seat passenger, a 7-year-old boy, were treated at the scene and taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver was flown to Christiana Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed Fast Landing Road between Meadow Green Avenue and East Denneys Road for about six hours.