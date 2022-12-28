Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night, December 27, 2022, on Route 4 at Harmony Road.
Troopers say the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. when a car being driven westbound on Route 4 by 29-year old Christopher McCabe of Newark collided with a car that had just made a U-turn at the intersection.
McCabe's car was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred and he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.
The 16-year old driver of the other car was taken to Christiana Hospital and police said he died early Wednesday morning, December 28th.
A 16-year old passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
McCabe is currently charged with vehicular assault and DUI, and is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $15,000 bail.