A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized in serious condition after a crash in Hockessin Saturday night.
New Castle County Paramedics found the teen and a 38-year-old woman at Pierson and Ridon Drives in Wellington Hills around 10 p.m. on July 10, 2021.
The boy was trapped in the car he was driving for roughly 40 minutes until rescuers could free him--he was treated at the scene for leg and internal injuries and flown to AI DuPont Children's Hospital.
The woman is in stable condition at Christiana.
New Castle County Police are investigating the crash but say speed was a factor.